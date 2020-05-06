U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), John Katko (R-N.Y.), and Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) led a 101-member effort calling on funding to go directly to smaller and rural county governments in any future COVID-19 relief package.
In the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in the U.S. House last month, only localities with more than 500,000 residents were eligible to receive direct funding. Together, the State of Illinois and Chicago have received nearly $5 billion in federal funding to go to state and local governments.
“We are particularly concerned that smaller and more rural counties—which need to continue operating their hospitals, emergency response centers, and more—receive adequate resources to successfully address the needs of their residents," Davis, Spanberger, Katko, DeFazio, and their colleagues state. "As such, we urge you to disburse funding directly to localities to ensure that these allocations more closely reflect the special role and critical responsibilities of county governments of all sizes during this public health crisis.”
Davis reiterated this on a Zoom conference call with the National Association of Counties (NACO) earlier this week.
“Counties are on the front lines of addressing the far-reaching health, safety and economic impacts of COVID-19. Our costs are skyrocketing while our revenues are plummeting. This unprecedented pandemic is leading to massive budgetary impacts for counties and local taxpayers, with as much as $144 billion in lost revenue and increased expenditures through FY2021,” said National Association of Counties Executive Director Matthew Chase. “Investing in counties means investing in our local economies and workforces. We applaud Representatives Spanberger, Kato, DeFazio, and Davis for supporting counties’ essential health, safety, and economic recovery efforts.”
In a letter sent to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the bipartisan group of lawmakers led 97 of their colleagues in calling on strengthened federal funding and greater flexibility for county governments of all sizes across the country in response to COVID-19.