DeWitt County registered 33 new cases of coranavirus on Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 13-16, while Piatt had 24 new positive tests in that time period.
DeWitt County now has 71 active cases and four hospitalizations. Health officials estimated about 40 of the new cases over the last two weeks were due to an outbreak at Liberty Village of Clinton.
Piatt County now has 39 active cases and one current hospitalization.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator Dave Remmert said the rise in cases is taxing his staff due to contact tracing efforts, and asked for patience:
“Our agency is exceptionally busy now as case numbers have risen. Our PRIORITY goal is focused around prevention level activities centering largely around contact tracing, a best practice method to reduce the spread of infection. For every case, there have been as many as 25 contacts that we are in touch with on a near daily basis,” said Remmert.
"We will continue to keep the public updated as often as possible, but please be patient and understand that we have 12 staff serving a two-county area and we are working with multiple organizations to provide additional guidance to mitigate the spread of the infection. These 12 staff are not just working with COVID, but also staff our income-based Maternal and Child Health Services, our community dental clinic, immunization clinics, and our Environmental Health inspection services. These are often mandated services or are otherwise required under contractual obligations,” he added.
New cases reported in the most recent update from Remmert:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
DeWitt County: 3 new cases in Clinton
Piatt County: 1 new case in Cerro Gordo, 1 new case in Monticello
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
DeWitt: 10 new cases in Clinton
Piatt: 3 new cases in Monticello, one each in Mansfield, White Heath and Bement
Thursday, Oct. 15:
DeWitt: 16 new cases in Clinton, 1 each in Wapella and De Witt
Piatt: 4 new cases in Monticello, 2 each in Hamond, Cerro Gordo and Bement, 1 in White Heath.
Friday, Oct. 16:
DeWitt: 1 new case each in De Witt and Clinton
Piatt: 3 new cases in White Heath, 1 each in Hammond and Cerro Gordo
Remmert said general COVID-19 questions can be answered by calling the IDPH COVID-19 hotline at 800-889-3931.