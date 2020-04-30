Additional information gathered about a DeWitt County COVID-19 case reported Wednesday has health officials concerned, since the 22-year-old female healthcare worker who is employed in Decatur also has a secondary job at Liberty Village of Clinton, a DeWitt County nursing home.
“Forty percent of all deaths in the state are in nursing home facilities, so we are concerned about this situation,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
“We continue to monitor the situation there daily and are in contact with the nursing home administrator. The residents there have been isolating in their rooms since the beginning of the stay at home order, and we are having great cooperation with the administrator there,” he added.
There have now been three confirmed cases in DeWitt County since the start of April, and six in Piatt County over that time span. All but two of the DeWitt County cases are considered recovered.
“The 2 active cases in DeWitt County are following quarantine guidance and we remain in daily contact with them and their contacts,” said Remmert.
Of the nine cases in DeWitt and Piatt County, five have been in female healthcare workers.
Testing update
A COVID-19 testing update for Thursday, April 29, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 194 people tested, 159 negative, 32 pending, 3 confirmed case (1 of those has recovered)
Piatt County: 191 people tested, 184 negative, 1 pending, 6 confirmed cases (all recovered)
There have been 9 confirmed cases in DeWitt and Piatt County since April 2, all of whom are considered recovered. The most recent was April 16 for Piatt County. DeWitt County's most recent case was on April 29.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,563 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 141 additional deaths.
–Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
–Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 males 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 16 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+
–DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 4 males 90s
–Jasper County: 1 female 80s
–Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
–Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
–Lake County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
–Macon County: 1 male 60s
–Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s
–McHenry County: 1 male 80s
–Out of State: 1 male 80s
–Peoria County: 1 male 70s
–St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
–Will County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s
–Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
Brown County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 52,918 cases, including 2,355 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,200 specimens for a total of 269,867.