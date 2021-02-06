DeWitt County recorded just four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, while Piatt County logged 15 new cases during the two-day reporting period.
That according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
All four of the new cases in DeWitt County were in Clinton, bringing the county's total to 1,254, including 22 deaths.
Seven of the 15 new cases in Piatt County were in Monticello, with Cerro Gordo recording three cases and La Place and Bement two each. One case was reported in DeLand.
The overall total for Piatt County is 1,316 cases and 13 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said additional vaccination clinics are being planned, and advised residents to monitor the health department website and Facebook page for information, including links to sign up for appointments.