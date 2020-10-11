DeWitt County is no longer on the Illinois State Department of Public Health warning list for coronavirus. Health officials say a doubling in tests taken in the county drove the positivity rate below state warning levels, but that the county continues to have difficult staying below the incidence rate, which at 130 per 100,000 population is still higher than the state target of 50 per 100,000.
Counties that exceed certain levels in two or more areas are placed on the warning list.
“County metrics could slip back at any time, however, as the county still struggles with a spike in case numbers,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert. “We have to be cautious and need to continue to focus on those important safeguards of washing hands frequently, watching your distance and wearing a mask while in public. We are relying very heavily on area residents to do their part to stem the rise in case numbers.”
He noted that, if metrics continue to worsen in Region 3, which includes DeWitt and Piatt Counties, it could trigger a return to mitigation involving limits on dining and a reduction in allowed crowd sizes that were in place earlier in the pandemic.
Remmert commended Dr. John Warner Hospital in Clinton for helping with test processing, saying “our number of tests processed last week nearly doubled thanks in measure to the work of the hospital to escalate their testing availability.”
Testing
A mobile test lab was on site at the health department in Clinton this weekend. A free testing site also continues at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the parking lot at Market Place Shopping Center. Testing there can be done without an appointment or referral.