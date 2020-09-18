DeWitt County is one of 24 Illinois counties now on the Illinois Department of Health warning level list for novel coronavirus disease.
A county enters the warning level when it exceeds targets for two or more COVID-19 risk indicators. For the week of Sept. 6-12, DeWitt County reached the warning levels for new cases per 100,000 population (108, above the target of 50), test positivity (8.6 percent, above the target of 8 percent) and tests performed, which is based on an 8 percent or lower positivity rate. Total tests processed dropped from 308 to 244 tests performed that week.
There were 19 positive tests recorded during that week in DeWitt County, which has also registered another 17 Sunday through Thursday of this week.
"I was hopeful we could manage our way through this pandemic without appearing on the warning list, but that isn't the case here," said David Remmert, Public Health Administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Specifically one of the factors noted by staff for the increase in cases were gatherings around the Labor Day weekend.
"I also think part of the reason is that we simply don't see DeWitt County populations going in for testing as we do in other counties. For example, in Piatt County, almost three times as many tests were performed," said Remmert.
No mandatory protocols are being put into place, but the local health department has hired three additional staff this week to keep up with contact tracing efforts.
“This is a best practice method of reducing the spread of infection,” said Remmert.
Restaurants and bars are also being encouraged to take more precautions.
“We have notified all food services to encourage them to implement stricter protocols among staff and patrons at restaurants and bars,” said the health administrator.
He advised vulnerable individuals and those with other health issues to stay home as much as possible. The wearing of face coverings, maintaining social distancing, and refraining from hosting or attending indoor events and parties are being encouraged at this time.
"Now is the time for both of our counties to double down in their personal efforts to stop the spread of this disease,” Remmert said. “Look, this is a highly contagious disease and while you may not necessarily have anything more than mild symptoms, you are capable of transmitting it to others. I worry about the spread to vulnerable populations."
Other counties currently at the state warning level are Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edwards, Effingham, Greene, Jasper, Jo Daviess, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Rock Island, St. Clair, Shelby, Washington, Wayne, Williamson, Wabash and Union.