DeWitt County has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines. DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert said 50 doses were taken to Doctor John Warner Hospital on Wednesday, and will be allocated to healthcare workers in hospitals.
“DeWitt County was chosen for this early allocation due to its status as having one of the 50 highest death rates in Illinois,” said Remmert.
DeWitt County has recorded 16 COVID-related deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. A sixth death for Piatt County, a woman in her 70s, was announced on Wednesday.
Remmert was not sure when Piatt County would receive doses of the vaccine, but felt they could be delivered as early as next week. In an update from the state, he said hopes are that Moderna vaccines could be available to all Illinois counties next week, pending emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
The state is looking to distribute the Moderna vaccine for next week's shipments because it does not require ultra cold storage to ship.
The initial doses of vaccine delivered to DeWitt County were from Pfizer-BioNTech, which has already received emergency use authorization.
In his most recent update, the health director said 18 new positive tests for COVID-19 had been recorded in DeWitt County Monday and Tuesday, with 19 in Piatt County over the same two days.
DeWitt County has totaled 819 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, Piatt County 959 cases.
The newest cases by city:
DeWitt County
– Clinton, 8
– Farmer City, 7
– Kenney, 2
– Waynesville, 1
Piatt County
– Monticello, 8
– Atwood, 4
– White Heath, 3
– Mansfield, 2
– Cerro Gordo, 1
– Hammond, 1