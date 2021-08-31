DEWITT COUNTY — DeWitt County recorded its 31st COVID-19-related death on Aug. 26, a woman in her 70s. It was the second straight week the county recorded a death due to the pandemic.
In its latest update, the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported today (Aug. 31) that active cases total 98 for the two counties, down from the 107 active cases a week ago.
New cases in DeWitt County between Aug. 23-29 totaled 45, compared to 41 a week earlier. The county has had 1,818 total cases.
DeWitt County is currently on the state warning list for COVID-19 due to exceeding thresholds in new cases per 100,00 people (254, above a target of 50) and test positivity rate (8.3 percent, above a state threshold of 8 percent).
Piatt County saw 42 new cases recorded last week, down from 45 the previous week. It's total for the pandemic is 1,781, including 14 deaths.
Piatt County is not on the state warning list, but did exceed the target level in new cases per 100,000 (317) the week of Aug. 15-21.
Additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are recommended for those with compromised immune systems, but not for anyone else at this time.
Vaccines are available through the health department or at Walgreens.
New cases
New cases reported by community between Aug. 23-29:
DeWitt County, 45 new cases
—Clinton, 26
—Farmer City, 15
—Dewitt, 2
—Wapella, 2
Piatt County, 42 new cases
—Monticello, 22
—White Heath, 9
—Cerro Gordo, 4
—Mansfield, 4
—Bement, 1
—La Place, 1
—Lodge, 1