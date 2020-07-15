DeWitt and Piatt County are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
He said on Tuesday that a DeWitt County positive case who is hospitalized has seen her condition improve.
“She is doing well today (Tuesday). She has been taken off the bi-pap and oxygen has been decreased. She is recovering,” said Remmert.
DeWitt County has registered 18 cases of COVID-19 since early April. Piatt County has had 20 people test positive over that time.
The most recent testing update on July 14:
DeWitt County: 1,238 people tested, 1,220 negative, 0 pending, 18 positive (12 of those recovered)
Piatt County: 2,176 people tested, 2,156 negative, 0 pending, 20 positive (all recovered)
State update
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday announced 707 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,446 specimens for a total of 2,041,440. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 7 –July 13 is 3.0%.
As of Monday night, 1,416 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.