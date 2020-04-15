Area superintendents were not that high on e-learning days when the idea came up in response to a rough winter of 2018-19 that canceled its share of school days.
But the COVID-19 crisis and the closure of school buildings has made it the best option to keep students engaged in learning, school leaders admit.
“In-person education is still best, but since it is not an option, remote learning is the next best thing,” said Cerro Gordo School Superintendent Brett Robinson.
One of the concerns when it was floated as a replacement to taking emergency days a year ago was the certification required. With lengthy approval processes lifted, Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said it is now a more viable option.
“We were not high on e-learning days because of the requirements involved in certifying that every student is getting at least five hours of instruction per day. That is not possible. The requirements for remote learning days are much more relaxed and make more sense,” he said.
The challenge this spring has been daunting, from making sure non-internet households have access to laptops and bandwidth, to feeding students during building shutdowns slated to last until at least April 30.
But staff has been more than up to the task, said DeLand-Weldon Superintendent Amanda Geary. She notes her rural-heavy district has needed to take a hybrid approach to distance learning.
“Some are using technology, some paper and pencil. Either way our teachers are still creating standards-based lessons with resources for our students,” she said.
Chromebooks were handed out to sixth graders, and all 6-8 students are learning via Google Classroom.
“One of the biggest stumbling blocks is making sure everyone has what they need — packets, Chromebooks, books, internet, etc. We have delivered work to families, we have ordered jetpacks for the internet, families have met teachers at school,” she added.
Rules vary by school, but most are adopting some sort of pass/incomplete model while distance learning is in effect. That includes Cerro Gordo, which is holding students accountable.
“Student work done during the remote learning days will factor into grading as passing or incomplete,” stated Robinson. “If incomplete, students would need to make up work missed after remote learning days have been declared to have ended.”
Zimmerman hopes remote learning can somewhat mimic business as usual as everyone gets used to this unprecedented time in education.
“Most students still like school, like the work and comply with teachers. I expect the same percentage of students to check out during this time that would check out during regular school days,” said the Monticelllo superintendent. “It will get tougher as the weather gets nicer, but that is true every spring.”
The Piatt County superintendents we talked to also agree that local staff as well as other school officials have really stepped up to make e-learning a reality.
Big time.
“Our teachers and administrators are working hard getting from zero to 100 in a matter of days. They care so much about their students and they want to ensure that they are meeting all of their needs,” said Zimmerman.
“We keep telling them not to worry about being perfect. We will be better next week than this week, and even better the week after next,” he added.
Geary agrees, proclaiming, “I have always said, and will continue to say, D-W staff is the best and they will go above and beyond for their students.” One example she gave was pre-kindergarten teacher Penny Cox creating a Facebook page in order to teach her students daily.
“I find myself watching her page!” said Geary. “I can’t say enough about our staff!”
Robinson also appreciates input from officials outside of Cerro Gordo, which he said has been crucial.
“In addition to our staff, my fellow Macon-Piatt ROE #39 district superintendents have been great at sharing ideas and information and supporting each other. It’s an honor to work with them,” he said.
Zimmerman even waxes patriotic as he discusses the performance of school staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think this is an historic time for education,” he said. “Being required to tool up and move in a new direction will change education in the future. It will also change the way business is done throughout the country. We are embracing the crisis and getting the job done. That is what America was built on!”