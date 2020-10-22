Dove invites the public to a Candlelighting Ceremony which takes place in October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:00 p.m. outside of the First Presbyterian Church, 214 S. Charter Street, Monticello.
In case of inclement weather, the event will move to inside the church.
The ceremony will remember victims of domestic violence and celebrate the survivors and those who work to end abuse. The evening will include remarks from Liz Mackey, Piatt County Domestic Violence Program Coordinator.
For additional information, call 217-762-2123 or visit the web site at doveinc.org.