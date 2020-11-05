The Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana will continue to operate after it announced two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
“Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to continue to provide emergency food assistance for eastern Illinois, which is currently experiencing a significant increase in demand to the neighbors we serve in our communities,” said Jim Hires, President & CEO at Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
In accord with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Foodbank has been actively monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and taking proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers and neighbors as we continue to serve our community during this critical time.
The affected areas have been cleaned and the Foodbank will continue to follow CDC guidelines to protect staff, volunteers, partner agencies and neighbors and others who enter the facility from possible exposure to COVID-19.
“We continue to be fully operational and compliant with all CDC guidelines. These include our proactive health safety measures, such as mandating the use of gloves for packing and sorting, sanitizing high-touch common surfaces, wearing face masks and requiring staff and encouraging volunteers and staff to wash and sanitize hands, as well as sanitize equipment between usage,” added Hires.