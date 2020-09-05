Eight positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County and three in DeWitt County on Friday, but the backlog in the state’s public reporting of case counts might have been a contributing factor.
The backlog lasted approximately two days and drove down test counts, apparently starting Tuesday, Sept. 1. After clearing the backlog by Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,368 new cases among 149,273 test results recorded over 24 hours in Illinois. That made for a 3.6 percent one-day positivity rate.
The number, taken by itself, represents a massive spike, more than doubling the previous highest testing total and smashing the single-day confirmed case record by more than 1,300.
If the numbers of the previous four days are averaged together, it results in a 2,587 cases and 61,445 tests per-day average. That accounts for a 4.2 percent average positivity rate over the four-day period, bringing the rolling seven-day average rate to 4.1 percent.
IDPH officials said labs that process tests enter the numbers into an electronic reporting system that feeds the data to the state. The increase in testing capacity in Illinois led to the increase in data processing, which slowed the system down.
Upgrades to the system allow for faster processing and should prevent such a backlog from happening again, according to IDPH. The department also said there was no delay in the reporting of individual test results. The data being reported publicly was the same as data being viewed by state officials during the backlog, officials added.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert is not sure if the state backlog contributed to the large number of positive tests reported locally.
"I don't think so, but who knows?" said Remmert, saying he is still unsure how the state issue affected local figures.
In Piatt County, 3 of the new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo, where the school district has announced positive tests at the junior/senior high school, along with 3 in Atwood and 1 each in Bement and Monticello.
In DeWitt County, the new positive tests include 1 each in Wapella, Farmer City and Clinton.
The cases in the bi-county region included:
– 2 minors
– 1 male in his 20s
– 2 females in their 40s
– 1 male in his 40s
– 3 females in their 50s
– 1 female in her 60s
– 1 female in her 70s