Fifty-one Illinois counties – exactly half – are now on at the Illinois Department of Public Health warning level for COVID-19. Among those are DeWitt, Ford and Macon counties.
In addition, a fifth COVID-related death was reported today in DeWitt County, a woman in her 70s.
IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning:
–New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
–Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
–Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
–ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.
–Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
–Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
–Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
–Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today (Friday) reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.