For many, the lights and sounds of a fire engine bring hope and relief that help is on the way.
On Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m., Piatt County fire departments will open their doors, pull their trucks out and turn on their lights and sirens to offer the same hope for our communities and workers affected by the virus that causes COVID-19.
Organizers say it’s an easy, inexpensive way to recognize their efforts and offer hope to others.
“This is shining a light on those who are working hard to keep people fed, clothed and safe,” said John Mullin, an association member.
They encourage others to participate and support EMS, fire, law enforcement, healthcare, food service and transportation and other essential industries.
“Turn on your porch light, garage lights or your open your windows with living room lights on – anything that’s visible,” Mullin said.
Participating Piatt County fire responders include Atwood Fire Department, Bement Fire Protection District, Cerro Gordo Fire Protection District, Cisco Fire Protection District, DeLand Fire Protection District, Kirby Ambulance, Mid Piatt Fire Protection District, Monticello Fire & Rescue, Northern Piatt Fire Protection District, Piatt County Sheriff, and Seymour Fire Protection District.