The Piatt County Nursing Home has had 26 patients test positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 4, and is now reporting its first death from the disease.
“It is a grim reminder to all of the staff how incredibly dangerous this virus can be,” said facility director Scott Porter. “It remains true that most residents to this point have shown mild to moderate symptoms, but nothing can be taken for granted when dealing with it.”
He added that the 26 cases in the nursing home in December represent about one-quarter of the facility’s population.
A total of 17 members of the staff have also tested positive during the pandemic.