A total 10 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Piatt County on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. It brings the total number of cases for the county to 1,410 during the pandemic, including 14 deaths.
The county currently has 24 active cases and has reported 15 new ones in the past week, according to the report.
DeWitt County is down to eight active cases, and added eight new cases during the two-day reporting period. The county’s pandemic-wide total is now 1,338, including 23 deaths.
Almost 12,000 doses of vaccine have been given in the county: 7,000 in Piatt and nearly 5,000 in DeWitt. However, only second doses are being given through March while the health agency restocks its vaccine supply. First doses may continue in April. A SignUpGenius link may be posted at www.dewittpiatthealth.org the week of March 14 for additional first dose appointments.
The latest COVID-19 cases by town:
Piatt County, 10 new cases
– Monticello, 7
– White Heath, 3
DeWitt County, 8 new cases
– Clinton, 8