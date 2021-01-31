COVID-19 Vaccinations continue in DeWitt and Piatt Counties.
The first mass vaccine clinic for DeWitt County was held in Clinton for school workers on Friday, with 204 registering for inoculations. That follows a similar effort in Monticello that vaccinated about 300 school workers a week earlier.
Clinics for others in Phase 1B of the vaccination program begin this week in both counties. Appointments for the first two weeks are all taken, but additional clinics are in the works.
“We will continue to utilize the SignUpGenius posted on our website for scheduling vaccinations at area mass vaccination clinics. Stay tuned to our website, our FB page, and local media for these SignUpGenius links. We will provide vaccination to all who want vaccination within our two counties, but will be unable to serve everyone at once. Appointments are taken for the first two weeks, but additional ones will be announced soon,” said bi-county health administrator David Remmert.
New cases
Just four new cases – three in Clinton and one in Weldon – were reported in DeWitt County last Wednesday and Thursday, according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
In Piatt County, 16 new cases were reported in the two-day period, seven of those in Monticello. New cases were also counted in Bement (4), and one each in Atwood, Hammond, Cerro Gordo, DeLand and Mansfield.