The Piatt County Nursing Home has recorded its first two positive tests for COVID-19 among its residents. Nursing Home administrator Scott Porter said the residents – who are roommates – were tested on Friday, with the results arriving Sunday morning.
“It is hoped the infection is isolated to the two of them,” said Porter. “We have them comfortable in our COVID unit, where they will remain for the 14 days of isolation.”
He added the nursing home will continue conducting twice weekly facility-wide testing of residents and staff for the foreseeable future.
Two staff members also tested positive last week, bringing the overall total of staff cases to seven during the pandemic.
Piatt County recorded 35 additional positive tests Friday through Sunday, bringing its total this year to 892 cases, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. DeWitt County added 20 positive tests on those three days, and now has a total of 729 cases during the pandemic.
The weekly number of Piatt County cases has been decreasing since a high of 253 were recorded between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7. Since then, weekly totals have been 126, 101, and 74 for the week ending Dec. 6.
Weekly totals for DeWitt County have been 76 (Nov. 1-7), 74, 54 and 66 in the last four weeks.
According to a weekly report released by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, both counties reported decreases in weekly incidence rates, test positivity rates and number of COVID-like illness hospital admissions for the week ending Nov. 28. Emergency room visits increased in both counties.
Local health administrator David Remmert said he is pleased to see figures dropping, especially after Thanksgiving.
"Our case numbers are going down at the moment. So far we have not seen a post Thanksgiving spike that would exceed the case numbers we were seeing several weeks ago," he said.
Remmert was also happy with the turnout at a free testing clinic at the health department in Monticello on Dec. 5, with 115 getting tested.