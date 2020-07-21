Public health officials reported on Tuesday that three additional DeWitt County and two Piatt County people had tested positive for COVID-19.
DeWitt County has recorded 24 cases since early April. Piatt County had 29 cases reported before the two additions, but a past case was removed, making the total 30.
“One case was removed from the positive case total for Piatt and moved to the not detected totals. The individual was without symptoms and received two (subsequent) negative test results,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
Piatt County numbers have increased by 10 in just over a week and DeWitt County by six. Of the 54 cases in the bi-county area, 36 are considered recovered.
The most recent cases in DeWitt County:
–An 82-year-old male from DeWitt, who received testing after being admitted to a hospital for a non-COVID related medical condition. Health officials say she exhibits no respiratory symptoms.
–An 88-year-old female from Weldon. She received testing after being admitted to a hospital. There are no symptoms of COVID.
–A 54-year-old female in Clinton. She received testing for surveillance purposes after being in close contact with a confirmed case.
The most recent cases in Piatt County:
–A 26-year-old male in Monticello who tested prior to scheduled procedure. Health officials report no signs or symptoms.
– A 27-year-old male in La Place who received testing when symptoms presented after being in close contact with confirmed case.
The most recent testing update:
DeWitt County: 1,428 tested, 1,404 not detected, 0 pending, 24 cases (16 recovered). There has been 1 total hospitalization due to COVID-19, 0 currently.
Piatt County: 2,725 tested, 2,695 not detected, 0 pending, 30 cases (20 recovered). There have been 0 hospitalizations.