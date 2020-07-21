Public health officials reported on Tuesday that three additional DeWitt County and two Piatt County people had tested positive for COVID-19.

DeWitt County has recorded 24 cases since early April. Piatt County had 29 cases reported before the two additions, but a past case was removed, making the total 30.

“One case was removed from the positive case total for Piatt and moved to the not detected totals. The individual wa­s without symptoms and received two (subsequent) negative test results,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.

Piatt County numbers have increased by 10 in just over a week and DeWitt County by six. Of the 54 cases in the bi-county area, 36 are considered recovered.

The most recent cases in DeWitt County:

–An 82-year-old male from DeWitt, who received testing after being admitted to a hospital for a non-COVID related medical condition. Health officials say she exhibits no respiratory symptoms.

–An 88-year-old female from Weldon. She received testing after being admitted to a hospital. There are no symptoms of COVID.

–A 54-year-old female in Clinton. She received testing for surveillance purposes after being in close contact with a confirmed case.

The most recent cases in Piatt County:

–A 26-year-old male in Monticello who tested prior to scheduled procedure. Health officials report no signs or symptoms.

– A 27-year-old male in La Place who received testing when symptoms presented after being in close contact with confirmed case.

The most recent testing update:

DeWitt County: 1,428 tested, 1,404 not detected, 0 pending, 24 cases (16 recovered). There has been 1 total hospitalization due to COVID-19, 0 currently.

Piatt County: 2,725 tested, 2,695 not detected, 0 pending, 30 cases (20 recovered). There have been 0 hospitalizations.