DeWitt County has recorded five new positive tests for COVID-19 this week, bringing its total to 18 since early April.
The latest DeWitt County cases were in a 33-year-old female who was symptomatic and hospitalized, and a 20-year-old female with no symptoms who had a positive test while being screened for an upcoming procedure.
A positive case was also confirmed in Piatt County, but since the person has an-out-of-state address, it will not be counted locally. That leaves the Piatt County positive test total at 20 through Friday (July 10).
A testing update released on Friday by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 1,183 tested, 1,165 negative, 0 pending, 18 positive (16 recovered)
Piatt County: 2,137 tested, 2,117 negative, 0 pending, 20 positive (all recoverted)
“When individuals complete their isolation obligation, they are no longer considered infectious. However, masks and social distancing continue to be highly recommended,” said Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on July 10 announced 1,317 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on July 10, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,987 specimens for a total of 1,911,743.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 3 –July 9 is 2.9%. As of last night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 306 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.