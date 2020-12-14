Bement facility has five cases
An additional four residents of the Piatt County Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to six in the past two weeks.
“These four residents had developed symptoms which led to rapid testing,” said nursing home administrator Scott Porter, who said twice-weekly testing continues at the facility. Results from testing on Friday are not yet known.
Seven staff members have tested positive during the pandemic.
Bement Health Care Center has also recorded its first positive tests, and now has five cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, which also reports 11 cases and five deaths during the pandemic at Arbor Rose of Monticello.