The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department is reporting five new positive tests for COVID-19 in the two-county area, four in Piatt County.
The positive cases were reported on Sunday. The Piatt County ones include:
– A 22-year-old male living in Cerro Gordo. No more information on that individual is available at this time.
– A 54 year-old female living in Monticello is isolating at home. She was exposed to a confirmed case at her place of employment. Close contacts have received testing and have been instructed to quarantine at home.
– A 35-year-old female living in Monticello is isolating at home. Health officials believe she was likely exposed at work, in another county as a healthcare worker. She is being managed by her employers' occupational health. Close contacts have received testing are quarantined at home.
–A 48-year-old male living in Monticello isolating at home. Exposure was a close contact of a confirmed case. Close contacts have received testing and are quarantined at home.
The DeWittCounty case was:
–A 45-year-old female living in Farmer City, who is isolating at home. She was thought to be exposed at work, as a healthcare worker in another county, and is being managed by her occupational health. Her close contacts have received testing and are quarantined at home.
Piatt County now has had 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since early April, 20 who have recovered. DeWitt County has 21 cases, 16 recovered. For Piatt County, there have been nine positive tests in the past week.
“Our case numbers are definitely going up and yes, that is concerning to me,” said Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert. “But, many of the cases we are seeing were close contacts of cases, in some case household members; and we also continue to see healthcare workers from other counties who are exposed at work.
“The other important note that I'm seeing is that our cases have been very mild, some with even no symptoms who were only tested because, for example, they were going in for a procedure or for another reason and protocol dictated that they get tested. I'm happy that we have only had the one hospitalization,” he added.
Remmert said that he is concerned that hospitalizations could rise as case numbers go up, but pointed out the fatality rate continues to drop statewide.
“Although you hate to see the case numbers go up, it appears that the cases are in younger audiences who seem to respond much better to the disease overall. I am concerned that hospitalizations will go up over time. That is something I'll continue to be monitoring. Regionally, our numbers are well below the thresholds set by the state,” he said.
The latest testing update from the health department:
DeWitt County: 1,401 tested, 1,380 negative, 0 pending, 21 confirmed cases (16 recovered). One person has been hospitalized, but is now at home.
Piatt County: 2,672 tested, 2,643 negative, 0 pending, 29 confirmed cases (20 recovered). No hospitalizations.