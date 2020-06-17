Although the statewide trend for new COVID-19 cases continues to track downward, Piatt County reported four positive tests in the last day. In addition, health officials are investigating the possibility of a rare case of tuberculosis in the county.
“We have had quite a busy last 24 hours,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
He said tuberculosis is rare, but not unheard of, noting the bi-county area has reported five cases in the last five years.
“It's a case of latent TB, so they would have had it for a while,” he added, noting the typical treatment is administration of antibiotics. The person is quarantined and close contacts are being monitored.
The four COVID cases are the first for Piatt County since May 26, and bring its total to 14. The latest people include three females aged 26, 50 and 64; and a male aged 25.
“Three of the cases experienced either no or very mild symptoms. The fourth individual has a fever,” said Remmert.
Today the state reported 546 new additional cases after testing nearly 30,000 individuals in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of around 1.8 percent.