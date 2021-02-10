A total of 4.02 percent of Piatt County residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to data compiled by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
County residents have received 2,876 doses, with 659 being full vaccinated.
In DeWitt County, 2.44 percent have received both doses, or 385 people. A total of 2,005 doses have been administered.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics. Additional information is available through its Facebook site and at dewittpiatthealth.com.
DeWitt County has had a total of 1,279 cases of COVID-19 since last spring, including 25 new cases during a five-day reporting period that covered Feb. 5-9. Piatt County is up to 1,331 cases total after 15 new ones were reported in the latest update from the health department.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 25 new cases
–Clinton, 20
–Waynesville, 3
–Farmer City, 2
Piatt County, 15 new cases
–Monticello, 8
–Bement, 3
–White Heath, 3
–Cerro Gordo, 1