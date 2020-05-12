With ridership down more than 90 percent due to COVID-19-related shutdowns, the director of Piatt County Transportation said employee furloughs are likely.
Jami Trybom said the move would benefit both the county agency and PIATTRAN drivers.
“This will allow them to collect unemployment, it will allow them to keep their health benefits with us – they would just have to pay their portion – and it would give them an opportunity to collect that extra dollars in unemployment,” Trybom told the county board transportation committee on May 7.
It would help the county by stretching federal emergency Cares Act dollars from September through the end of the calendar year.
“I have reservations whether we will be operating fully by September,” she added, which would reduce the amount of revenue usually collected through fees and fares.
Trybom said there are currently 13 drivers on staff, but only two are needed at a time right now, mostly to help with the grocery and pharmacy deliveries being done in conjunction with Faith in Action and Services for Seniors.
She proposed furloughing 8 to 10 employees through July.
“I think the committee supports your logic in all of this, Jami,” said county board transportation committee chairman Dale Lattz. “If you want to move ahead on this, the committee is supportive of that process.”
Trybom said the furloughs would be a first for Piattran, which formed in 1982, and added she would make sure to coordinate with the state’s attorney’s office before they are implemented.
All drivers are currently being paid, a move that was made to assure the agency would not lose its drivers.
Committee member Bob Murrell asked if hazard pay had been considered for drivers who are transporting people. Trybom said the agency has not done that yet, but could consider it with some of the payroll savings if furloughs are implemented.
As of the May 7 meeting, Piattran has helped deliver groceries 168 times and prescriptions 27 times since late March. Trybom said deliveries had been from “Hammond to Atwood all the way to Mansfield, and everything in between. It’s really done well, and we’ve heard nothing but great things about it.”
The committee also approved three motions authorizing PIATTRAN to receive and supervise federal grant funds, which have totaled about $82,000 annually for the past six years.
Facts and figures
Figures presented by the Piatt County Public Transportation (PIATTRAN) at the May 7 county board transportation committee:
No. of rides given, March 16-May 3, 2020: 467
No. of rides given, March 16-May 3, 2019: 8,531
Miles driven, March 16-May 3, 2020: 7,863
Miles driven, March 16-May 3, 2019: 70,440
Normal monthly gasoline bill: $10,000
April gasoline bill: $538
PIATTRAN was founded in 1982 to provide accessible transportation to the general public who travel within, to, or from Piatt County. It is funded by federal funds (passed through the State of Illinois) and county dollars.