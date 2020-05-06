The City of Monticello has submitted grants on behalf of three local businesses who have been hurt by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
One of the final steps of the grant submission process – approval by the city council – occurred at the April 27 session.
If approved by the state, relief funds in the amount of $25,000 each for Fieldhouse 219 and 3 Ravens Food & Spirits; and $18.589.36 for The Fitness Center could be considered by the state within a month.
“The State of Illinois has reallocated Community Development Block Grant funds in the amount of $20 million to be used for the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant Program, providing assistance to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” City of Monticello Community Callie Jo McFarland told the council.
“Counties and municipalities which are designated as ‘non-entitlement,’ may apply on behalf of an eligible business for funding in the form of a grant,” she added. “The funds may not exceed $25,000 per business, and must be used for working capital expenses based upon 60 days of estimated costs, once the business has opened up, or resumes full operation.”
For Fieldhouse 219, the grant is based on paperwork that shows expenses of $34,277 in January. 3 Ravens documented $41,837 in expense the same month. The Fitness Center grant request is based on January’s $9,224 in expenses, which is doubled since the grant program allows up to two months to be received, or a maximum of $25,000.
“These amounts will cover working capital expenses such as rent or mortgage, inventory purchases, utilities, and payroll. The business must reopen or return to normal operation within one year of the grant award. The business must also provide documentation and proof of payment for eligible expenses for reimbursement, as well as the close-out reporting of the grant,” said McFarland.
In her presentation, McFarland added that, prior to the implementation of operating restrictions in March, 3 Ravens employed 24 people, Fieldhouse 219 employed 12 and The Fitness Center had seven employees.