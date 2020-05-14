As some downstate counties push to reopen non-essential businesses sooner than Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, Piatt County’s top health official told the county board Wednesday he would not recommend it.
“There are some county boards proposing resolutions to open up their counties. That is something I could never advocate for in defiance of the (governor’s) executive order. But I know it’s out there, and I know there are some counties that are doing it,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
Seven people in Piatt County have tested positive for COVID-19, with DeWitt County recording four cases. All but one case in each county is considered recovered.
Some area municipalities and counties — especially those with few cases — have been urging a quicker timescale for reopening than Pritzker’s 28 days between phases, which 51st District State Rep. Chapin Rose says is the longest in the nation.
“We’ve got 49 other states that you can look at to see what they have done in terms of guidance for all professional occupations,” Rose said during a Zoom meeting Wednesday with members of his Youth Advisory Council.
“Even New York is only 14 days between phases,” he added.
The state senator said many regions of Illinois are on track to allow some businesses to reopen on May 29. Rose met with about 50 barbers and hair stylists online earlier this week, and said their main concern was getting information on how to operate safely.
“They could potentially reopen in two weeks. They have been given no guidance on how to do that safer. No government on earth has stopped this. We’re not going to stop it, but they’ve been given no guidance on how to mitigate risk and control risk as much as you can,” said Rose (R-Mahomet).
Remmert said most of his agency’s programs have been halted during the coronavirus pandemic, but told the county board that its dental health clinic would reopen on Friday.
Except for asking for Remmert’s opinion, the county board did not discuss any resolution concerning the governor’s Restore Illinois timeline.
In his report to the board, Remmert also said the health department will receive a $52,000 grant, which will take care of extra costs for the agency due to COVID-19, including staff overtime.
He said personal protective equipment (PPE) is more readily available than a month ago, and that donated masks are being collected for restaurant workers in preparation of dine-in service resuming. Remmert thought restaurants would likely open at 50 percent capacity in order to allow social distancing.
While this region could enter Phase 3 at the end of May and allow some businesses such as barbers to reopen, restaurants are not slated to reopen until Phase 4.
“We are way below those criteria (to advance into new phases), so we are doing really, really well in our particular region,” said Remmert. “On May 29 I would foresee we would go into Phase 3. It’s really undetermined how long we would stay at Phase 3. It is unclear whether it would last an entire month.”
If the governor sticks with a minimum of 28 days between phases, restaurants would reopen to some dine-in service around June 1.