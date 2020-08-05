In a quiet day for COVID-19 tests in Piatt and DeWitt Counties, the local health administrator is issuing some reminders and instructions regarding testing.
“If you go to get a test, please isolate at home until you receive your test results,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
He also said someone in the household of a positive COVID-19 test who begins exhibiting coronavirus symptoms does not need to be tested.
“They can be presumed positive and begin isolation,” said Remmert.
The health department reported one new COVID-19 test in Piatt County on Tuesday: A 70-year-old female in Monticello who is isolating in her home. No new cases were reported in DeWitt County.
Piatt County has recorded 46 positive tests since early April, DeWitt County 31.
State update
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,471 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 184,712 cases, including 7,545 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,598 specimens for a total of 2,849,395.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 28 – August 3 is 3.9 percent.
As of Tuesday night, 1,496 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 365 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.