Better cooperation in contact tracing urged
Local health officials are urging the public for help to curb an uptick in COVID-19 cases in both DeWitt and Piatt Counties.
DeWitt, which is on the Illinois Department of Public Health warning list due to high positivity rates, recorded 13 new positive tests Monday through Thursday. Piatt County has had 10 new cases over that time.
“We are relying very heavily on the public's cooperation to stop the spread of the disease. Please wear a mask when in public, remain socially distant, wash your hands consistently and frequently,” said David Remmert, the administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
“We're having many individuals who are withholding information about close contacts,” he added. “We're just trying to slow the spread of this infection by preventing further exposures. We must all work together in order to stop the spread,” he added.
A change in how IDPH is calculating COVID-19 data in Region 6, along with more cases, puts the region that includes both DeWitt and Piatt counties at risk of further measures, such as a return to no indoor bar service or restaurant dining.
Champaign County, which is in Region 6, has a low positivity rate of 2 percent because of the number of tests being done at the University of Illinois. Without Champaign County, the region's rate rises to 7.2 percent, close to the 8 percent that can trigger further action. The state health department is now compiling data in Region 6 both with and without Champaign County included.
Through Thursday, Piatt County has recorded 155 positive tests for COVID-19, DeWitt County 152.
Remmert said DeWitt County will likely remain on the warning list for a third straight week when it is updated later today. While an increase in testing this week should help its positivity rate, he noted the state tends to run about a week behind in data used for the warning list.