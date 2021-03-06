First doses still on hold

Local health officials feel they will have enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer second doses through March.

“When we can be assured that we will have enough first and second dose vaccine available, we will load a new SignUpGenius link on our website and Facebook page, hopefully around mid-March,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.

The health department website is www.dewittpiatthealth.com.

In his latest update, Remmert said DeWitt County recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday through Thursday, March 1-4. It brings the total cases for the county to 1,327 cases, including 22 deaths.

Piatt County reported eight new cases during the four-day period. It brings the total during the pandemic to 1,395 cases, including 14 deaths.

The newest cases by town:

DeWitt County, nine new cases

– Clinton, 4

– Heyworth, 2

– Maroa, 2

– Wapella, 1

Piatt County, eight new cases

– Monticello, 7

– Atwood, 1

