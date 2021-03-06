First doses still on hold
Local health officials feel they will have enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer second doses through March.
“When we can be assured that we will have enough first and second dose vaccine available, we will load a new SignUpGenius link on our website and Facebook page, hopefully around mid-March,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
The health department website is www.dewittpiatthealth.com.
In his latest update, Remmert said DeWitt County recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday through Thursday, March 1-4. It brings the total cases for the county to 1,327 cases, including 22 deaths.
Piatt County reported eight new cases during the four-day period. It brings the total during the pandemic to 1,395 cases, including 14 deaths.
The newest cases by town:
DeWitt County, nine new cases
– Clinton, 4
– Heyworth, 2
– Maroa, 2
– Wapella, 1
Piatt County, eight new cases
– Monticello, 7
– Atwood, 1