As COVID-19 cases continue to add up, and the region that includes Piatt and DeWitt Counties begins state-mandated mitigations today, the bi-county region’s top health official is advising against defying the limits that have gone into effect, such as a ban on indoor dining at bars and restaurants.
Some Region 6 establishments have indicated they may boycott that order.
“As mentioned in previous communication from our agency, we cannot advocate for defiance of guidelines established by the State of Illinois. While our local State's Attorney's offices have noted the difficulty of enforcing executive orders that were not legislatively developed, Governor Pritzker has indicated that enforcement may occur through the Illinois State Police,” said Dave Remmert, the director of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
His latest update included 24 new cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt County and 22 in Piatt County for the period of Wednesday through Friday.
Remmert also confirmed that a female in her 90s was the second fatality linked to COVID-19. The state had announced that death on Thursday.
“She had multiple underlying health conditions and had been in hospice care locally,” he said.
Of the new cases in DeWitt County, 18 of the 24 were reported in Clinton, 3 in Kenney and one each in DeLand, Farmer City and Wapella.
Piatt County’s positive tests include nine in Monticello, 6 in Cerro Gordo, 2 each in Atwood and Hammond, and one each in Bement, Lodge and White Heath.
Neither DeWitt nor Piatt counties are on the state warning list, but the East Central Illinois region is under mitigation due to overall incidence and high positivity rates.
But Remmert warns that cases are still spiking locally as well.
“Please refrain from attending events, parties and gatherings. Please don't host such gatherings. We've seen multiple school-aged birthday parties recently in which a case lead to more than 20-plus close contacts who all had to quarantine,” said the local health official. “Please test even when asymptomatic. Approximately 40 percent of cases of this disease may not have symptoms.”