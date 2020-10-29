A local health administrator is asking residents to refrain for attending or hosting parties and other gatherings, noting that such events have led to large amount of people being quarantined due to positive tests for COVID-19.
“We've seen multiple school-aged birthday parties recently in which a case led to more than 20-plus close contacts who all had to quarantine,” said Dave Remmert, the administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, noting that both counties are seeing a spike in COVID numbers.
DeWitt County registered 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday: Six in Clinton, four in Wapella and two in Weldon.
Piatt County recorded 11 positive tests recorded the first two days of this week: Five in Monticello, two each in Atwood and Cerro Gordo, and one each in Hammond and White Heath.
During the current pandemic, DeWitt County has had 346 cases, Piatt County 278.
“Wash your hands frequently, watch your distance (six feet or more), wear a mask when in public. Protect vulnerable populations. Please test even when asymptomatic. Approximately 40 percent of cases of this disease may not have symptoms,” added Remmert.
He also noted Piatt County recorded its first death from coronavirus this week, a man in his 80s. The county was the last in the state to register a COVID-related death.
Statewide, 6,110 new cases were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday, including 51 deaths.