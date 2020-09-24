Area health officials have been getting an increasing number of questions and comments regarding masking mandates, according to David Remmert, the administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
He said that, although the governor on Aug. 7 issued an order outlining the increased use of face coverings and possible fines for businesses not enforcing the new rules among staff, Remmert said the order is not an official law, making it difficult to enforce locally.
“These rules were not adopted legislatively and have no force of law. In local areas, city and county ordinances could be developed with the effect of law to create a masking mandate, but those steps have not been taken locally,” said Remmert.
“As a rule, any time a fine is imposed, the business/individual is afforded a right to due process allowing them an opportunity to contest the fine. This would require the hiring of legal representation and going through a hearing process,” he added.
Seven more cases in DeWitt, three in Piatt
Seven additional positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded in DeWitt County the first three days of the work week, with Piatt County totaling three new cases.
Five of the new cases in DeWitt were in Clinton, with one each in Wapella and Waynesville.
During the same time period, Piatt County had three new cases, two in Mansfield and one in Cerro Gordo.
There are 23 active cases and three hospitalizations currently in DeWitt County and six active cases and no hospitalizations in Piatt County.
“DeWitt County remains on the state warning list for COVID-19. Some of the reason for this is related to the numbers of tests processed from area residents and how that affects positivity rates. DeWitt County residents test about two times less than Piatt County residents,” said David Remmert, the administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
DeWitt County was placed on the warning list after exceeding Illinois Department of Public Health target rates for cases per 100,000 people and positivity rates.
A list of testing sites an be found at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.
“Please remember to socially distance and wear a mask when in public. This is a highly contagious disease,” added Remmert.