Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 69F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.