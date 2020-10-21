Progress on the cleaning clogged pipes in a hot water heating system in the Piatt County Courthouse continues, with maintenance personnel saying all but two areas should be fixed in time for winter.
“We’ve been working on clearing the clogged fan coil units on one leg. We have them all clear, which would be about eight units,” County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder told the county board building and grounds committee on Oct. 7.
He said one leg of units remains, which includes a room in the state’s attorney’s office, as well as a county clerk vault room. Winder said it an extensive enough project that it may need to wait until next spring, since heating season is on the way.. The work necessitates draining the system, which can’t be done while the heat is running.
Cleaning the system has been a lengthy project, necessitated after leaks in 2017 and 2018 soaked insulation, stained ceiling tile and walls, and made for foul odors in some courthouse offices. After complaints including burning eyes and sinus issues from employees, an air quality test was done, which found no major issues.
In other work at the courthouse, sections of sidewalk around the historic 1903 structure have been replaced. In addition, the county worked with the City of Monticello, which ran cameras through drains to make sure they were in working order. The cameras showed the drain tile was fine.
PSB A/C overhaul
Committee member Shannon Carroll asked about the new HVAC system at the Public Safety Building, which received an $80,000 overhaul earlier this year.
“We had a hot August. Is the A/C system running flawlessly?” said Carroll.
“We haven’t blown any motors,” said Sheriff David Hunt, which evoked chuckles from the committee and others at the meeting.
The overhaul replaced the one-circuit system with a two-circuit one aimed at getting the HVAC back to original specifications. The previous setup was working motors too hard, resulting in several costly compressor replacements.
“It seems to be keeping up well,” said Winder of the new system for the 2003 PSB building.
Rec area complete at mental health center
The committee was told by Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman that construction of an outdoor recreation area at the Monticello facility is complete.
“We’ve received the final invoice for that so that project is completed, and especially during the current COVID situation it’s been a real blessing to have, as it serves as an outdoor classroom for some of our development therapy consumers,” said Kirkman.
He said a local Cub Scout den has also begun using the shelter for den meetings in order to meet health protocols.
The area includes a 20- by 24-foot shelter with portable seating and a partial basketball court.
In other business,
the committee:
– heard that staff have been busy with minor fixes at the Public Safety Building, including a parking lot fix that replaced deteriorating asphalt with concrete, something that is being done in sections over time. Other efforts in the last month have included repair of roof caps, replacement of a metering valve, work on the sink in the dispatch room, an oil change on the generator and replacement of a sprinkler head in the jail;
–was told the new fire alarm system is up and running at the Piatt County Office Building; and
–heard from Piatt County Transportation Director Jami Trybom that flooring was replaced at the PIATTRAN building, and that she had received approval to extend the deadline to use $75,000 in grant funds for a year in case the county decides to add parking at the Mental Health Center/PIATTRAN campus.