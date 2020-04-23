Monticello High School junior Katelyn Ashton learned how to sew in 4-H club when she was about 10 years old. She enjoys sewing bags and scrunchies as gifts for her herself and her friends.
During the stay-at-home order, she noticed there was a mask shortage because of the pandemic and decided to sew masks not only for her family but also for local health care workers.
She gave six masks to Typhani McClellan, a Registered Nurse in the Critical Care Unit at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
McClellan gave the masks to her co-workers, who gladly accepted them.
Currently, OSF has masks and surgical caps available. However, nurses are limited to one disposable earloop mask per day.
“In order to save on the use of the disposable surgical caps, I asked Katie if she would be willing to make me a surgical cap,” McClellan said. “She willingly agreed and found a pattern and made me a cap.”
When McClellan wore the cap at work, she had several coworkers ask for one as well.
“I told Katie about the requests for more caps, and she happily agreed to start making more,” McClellan said. “I believe that she has made about 15 or so caps so far.”
For the scrub caps, Ashton adds a special feature: buttons on the sides.
Nurses loop their mask straps around the buttons to keep the back of their ears from getting rubbed raw.
“What an awesome act of kindness, helping to protect us,” said OSF nurse Denise Langendorf. “I feel safer with my cap on, and my ears don’t hurt.”
For the masks, Ashton uses cotton fabric and elastic for the straps.
To continue making masks and caps, Ashton has collected materials from family and friends from “whatever they have around the house.” McClellan’ sister-in-law gave Ashton sheets that had never been used, and McClellan has given Ashton fabric and buttons donated by family and nurses at OSF.
“Katie has been so generous in making these masks and caps,” McClellan said. “She asks for nothing in return, except a simple ‘Thank you’.” I along with all my fellow coworkers think it is absolutely wonderful that she is using her sewing skills to help out her community during this pandemic.”
Ashton said he has made around 40 masks and plans to keep making them for her family and nurses.
“Receiving the caps made me feel cared for, thought of, and special,” said Katie Bloom, a nurse at OSF. “I hope Katie truly knows how thankful we all are.”
Along with nurses and family members, Ashton has given masks to her neighbors for when they have to go to the grocery store.
“It means a lot to me to know that I am doing something productive during this pandemic, Ashton said. “I am very happy to be able to help the workers on the frontlines.”
Ashton’s parents too are proud of her for helping in times of need, but her mother, Sheila Powers, jokingly says Ashton now might be spending too much time at the sewing machine.
“Katie is such a wonderful determined young lady,” Powers said. “She never stops amazing me. She can do anything she sets her mind to from changing oil in a car, to photography, baking, making jewelry, crafting, and so much more. I wasn’t surprised to see her hard at work sewing items to help with the pandemic. I am very proud of her.”
When not sewing masks and caps, Ashton is finishing her junior year via online courses.
“My teachers have made it an easy transition to learn online,” she said. “Most of my classes include a video to watch and a short quiz about it. Usually, after that, there are one or two assignments to complete.”
As for staying home for such a long period of time, she is making the best of it.
“I feel that this is a unique opportunity to spend more time with my family before I go to college in a couple years,” she said. “I have been baking and going on lots of walks with my dog, Bella.”
Of course, Ashton is aware of what she is missing out on.
“I really miss going to soccer practice,” she said. “I am sad that I cannot go to prom this year. I have been looking forward to it for a long time.”
Ashton is a defender on the Sages’ soccer team, an officer for FACS Club (Family and Consumer Sciences) and a Lifesaver member.
After the cancellation of soccer and the rest of the school year, she hopes there will be some more opportunities to play for fun during the summer.