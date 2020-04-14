By Monticello High School student Clara Rudolph
Monday, April 6
All day, my phone was going off every two minutes, screeching with the latest emails. It was incredibly overwhelming to have all of the school work for the week assigned at one time. I wrote down every assignment in my notebook, and just looking at it was stressful.
I, of course, want to complete everything sooner than necessary. When I see all of the things I have to do, I start tearing through the list right away. I’m the type of person who can’t procrastinate anything because I can’t relax with work hanging over my shoulder.
Because of this, I’ve spent most of the day writing notes, taking quizzes, watching videos, and completing worksheets. I definitely need to create a strategy to organize myself. At least I’ve got a whole month to figure it out.
Online learning is definitely not what I thought it would be. I thought it would be simple and easier than actually going to school, but that’s not the case. It’s a lot harder to communicate for students and teachers, but I’m sure it will get easier.
Tuesday, April 7
Now that I’ve uncovered a whole series of books in my basement, I’m having no trouble staving off boredom. I’m already on book three, and I have all the time in the world to relax. Of course, my mornings are filled with school work, but I still have an abundance of leisure in the afternoon.
I have to admit that one of the most disappointing aspects of this quarantine, aside from not seeing my friends, is the detainment of publication dates. This past fall, my mom introduced me to the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon. I don’t dare watch the television series because I know that the characters won’t match the images I picture, but I’m absolutely in love with the books. Book nine was supposed to be released sometime during early 2020, but I doubt that’s the case now.
Patience is a key virtue we’re all going to have to learn to love. 2020 is going to be full of waiting. Waiting for sports to resume. Waiting for school to recommence. Waiting for jobs to reopen. Waiting for this pandemic to end. Patience isn’t easy, but it’s essential.
Wednesday, April 8
Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race. That leaves Trump and Biden. That news definitely took my family’s minds off the coronavirus for a little while. It’s nice to hear just about any news that isn’t related to the COVID-19.
Today was deceivingly warm and sunny, but then the storm hit. I could judge how strong the wind is from the speed of the leaves being whipped around outside. In a way, the storm was similar to the coronavirus. I knew it was coming, but I never thought it would be so strong.
The storm took away the option of being outside. Now, I’m not only isolated from people, but I’m isolated and confined in a building. Sitting in my house with a plethora of bored siblings definitely wasn’t ideal, but it turned out to be not too bad.
I finished my homework with the help of my older brother, Andrew. That kid is a genius. Once that was completed, I got to listen to my little sister tell monster stories. The imagination of a four year old is
unmatched. I’ve never heard anything quite like her stories.
Thursday, April 9
The ferocious wind and bleak sky kept most people indoors today. I didn’t really see anybody on my run. I did see many desolate lawns, overflowing with piles of empty corn stalks. There were some unearthed trees, too.
It makes sense that this whole pandemic would occur during spring. Spring is always uncertain and completely bipolar. One minute it’s an eighty degree perfect day, and the next minute, it’s a dreary, windy day. The pandemic is also unpredictable and fluctuant. We’re practically being smothered with all of the current instability.
Boris Johnson was well enough to leave intensive care today. I only hear about the people who die, so it’s refreshing to hear about the recoveries as well. In the midst of deaths and new cases, there are still people healing. That’s important to remember.
The best part of my day was when my mom made her incredibly amazing monster cookies. With all of her children stuck at home, my mom’s been doing an incredibly massive amount of cooking and baking. I don’t know how I would maintain my sanity and happiness without my mom’s cooking. I’m not sure it’s even possible to completely describe just how wonderful those cookies are.
Friday, April 10
Today is Good Friday, and it’s strange to think about what Easter will be like without a church service. At least we can celebrate Easter from home; whereas, a holiday like Halloween wouldn’t work out so well.
Wednesday’s harsh winds left corn husks skewed all across my neighborhood. So today, I spent a solid chunk of the afternoon raking and cleaning up corn stalks. That sentence right there is the epitome of Midwestern living. Where else would you hear those words strung together?
I’ve realized that, to get through this quarantine, I’ve been clinging to the hope that everything will be back to normal by summer. At least by June.
Now that I’m sixteen, this would have been my first year of having a real summer job. I’ve done some babysitting, but I’ve never held a real job since I’m occupied with sports during the school year. This summer, I was planning on either working at the library or working at my grandparents’ lodge on the shores of Lake Superior. Those establishments might not even be open come summer.
Saturday, April 11
This morning, as I went downstairs to get my coffee, I heard the door open. I went to see who it was,
confused why somebody would be leaving or entering the house at eight in the morning. It was my younger brother, Thaddeus, with his tennis shoes on and a basketball in hand.
He explained to me that he had to get his basketball workout done early today since winds were supposed to pick up later. I was still in my pajamas, and he had already completed his basketball drills. He drank some water and then went back outside to run a mile. Thaddeus is twelve years old!
His perseverance amazes me. If the gyms are closed, then he’ll shoot hoops at home. If it’s going to rain, then he’ll wake up extra early to avoid it. If it’s too cold, then he dribbles in the garage. If the weather is terrible, then he’ll do an ab workout inside.
This quarantine has really altered our lifestyles, but we still have some control over them. Thaddeus can’t practice with his friends or shoot in a gym, but he can still work hard at becoming the athlete he wants to be. He’s not letting the quarantine change his behavior or way of life. If a sixth grader is capable of that, then shouldn’t I be?
Sunday, April 12
Today is Easter! Instead of attending a church service, I found one online. It was actually pretty nice to “go to church” in my pajamas. The service was soothing and uplifting, reminding me of how much I still have to be thankful for despite this quarantine. Things could always be so much worse than they currently are.
For lunch, my mom prepared our traditional Easter meal of turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade bread rolls, and jello salad. I was too full to eat supper! After all of the cleaning had occurred, my mom decided to bake a mouthwatering chocolate mocha cheesecake. Another thing to be thankful for! I don’t know if I’ll be able to eat at all tomorrow after all of the food I consumed today.
Despite the increasingly gloomy weather, it’s starting to feel a bit like summer, at least on the weekends. I have no homework and nowhere to go. I feel like I’ve been at home forever. This is always how I feel by August. Tomorrow, I’ll get a load of work to do, so I definitely won’t be bored.