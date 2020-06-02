Monday, May 25
Now that school has ended and summer has begun, my family decided to pack up our bags and head to our cottage up north. It’s neighboring my grandparents’ house, and they’ve been asking us for a while to come up, and because they are family, it seemed like a reasonable idea.
Yesterday, we spent many hours in the car, leaving the humid air behind. My grandparents are situated comfortably on the shores of a vast and gorgeous lake, and it’s a truly beautiful location. I can’t say that the car ride was enjoyable; there were too many kids for that. However, it felt amazing today to be able to move about and stretch my legs.
The warmest temperature of the day was about 55 degrees; it’s like we’ve gone back in time! Nevertheless, the change of scenery is absolutely delightful.
Today is also Memorial Day, and I remember that last year, one of my teachers informed us of a service at the cemetery. She told us it would be an interesting experience, and she offered extra credit for those who went. I doubt that service even occurred this year. Nevertheless, the sacrifices made by courageous individuals can still be remembered and honored.
Tuesday, May 26
The stereotypical grandmother likes to spoil and bake for her grandkids. I wouldn’t say that my grandma spoils any of us, but she fits the baking role to a tee. Being a cook at the lodge she owns, she literally makes a living by preparing food. It’s needless to say that her food is beyond this world. I’ll probably gain five pounds before I return to my house.
Aside from the outstanding food, the highlight of the day was when my uncle took my siblings and I shooting. None of us have ever shot a gun before, so my uncle decided to teach us.
We went to the lodge that is owned by the family and currently closed due to COVID. The grounds are private and completely empty. My uncle elaborated on gun safety before letting us touch anything. Despite the swarms of bugs and the cool temperatures, it was very interesting.
My uncle let us shoot an AR-15 and a small shotgun. The shotgun had way more power than I realized, and it knocked me backwards the first time. However, the AR-15 was extremely entertaining. A small wooden moose was perched in the grass as a target. I hit the moose’s forehead on my first shot, and I continued until I knocked one of the antlers off. I’ve never experienced anything like it before, and I hope to get in more practice before returning.
Wednesday, May 27
My run today was very unlike anything I could experience in central Illinois. There were hills, real hills! At home, every incline is followed by a decline; these could be referred to as “rolling hills.” However, up north, the hills are followed by more hills without any decline in between, and the size is incomparable. Still, the paths are hugged by tall pine trees, and the trails all snake around a river, creating a wonderful sight.
It’s quite amusing to run on the thin trails. They’re filled with stones and tree roots, making running more of a game. Leaping to and fro while trying not to twist an ankle or trip over a root is a whole different version of running. It’s also great fun to zoom around curves; it almost feels like legal speeding.
One aspect of the northern lifestyle that drives me crazy is the variation in temperature. Up on the hiking trails, the sun is bright, the air is warm, and the river’s mist is a cool refresher. However, if I continue for just about a mile or so, right on the shores of the lake, it’s freezing! I’ll switch straight from sweating to shivering in a matter of minutes!
Thursday, May 28
Today was one of the warmest days up here at about 65 degrees. My siblings and I played two on two volleyball and badminton with the net my grandparents own.
Between the constant lull of the lake, the aroma of burnt wood drifting, and the complete lack of stress, there’s an indescribable air of magic up north. It’s as if the world is frozen in time, and everything that matters at home is irrelevant here. All struggles and worries from everyday life don’t exist up here.
It’s a chance to get a new perspective on life. I know that I sometimes get so sucked in and focused on tiny matters, but when I’m able to get away and forget them for a while, I can usually perceive them in a new light. It’s invigorating and refreshing to be rid of the hassles of daily life. It’s almost like escaping from the real world.
I’m able to adjust my outlook on life, but I sometimes wish it were possible to package the magical air and have it accompany me back home. That way, life would always be free of stress and worry. I know that’s not possible, and I’m thankful for the chance to get away while I can.
Friday, May 29
Today was our last day up north. We made a small bonfire on the beach and roasted s’mores. After that, the older people sat in the kitchen talking and drinking strawberry malts. It was a sugar overload, but I loved every second of it.
More important than the tasty treats was being with family. My little cousins sat on the beach with us, and they snarfed down chocolate as they watched the fire with fascination. I was almost set on fire by a two year old, but aside from that, it was enjoyable to sit near the embers with a cool lake breeze to balance its strength.
I’ll miss the sights and sounds here, but I’m also glad to return home. Travelling allows me to appreciate everything about the environment I live in. The only downside to returning is the car ride. I am not prepared for another long car ride with six of my siblings. No silence, no space, not enough entertainment, and way too many people.
Saturday, May 30
We woke up at 6 in the morning today, so we could eat breakfast and finish loading up the bags. By 6:45, we were on our way homeward. The journey definitely went quicker than the way up, but it still seemed to drag on nonetheless.
The beginning was peaceful. Some kids tried to return to sleep, and others were content to sit and look out the windows, marvelling at the beauty. I could read my books, which is rare in a car ride due to high noise levels. However, after about three hours in, the car was exploding with noise and chaos. Some people were whining, others were bickering, and the sound of movies just added to the mix. I sought to find the closest thing to silence, which turned out to be playing the sound of an ocean or fan on my phone and plugging in my earbuds.
We only stopped twice: once for lunch and once for a bathroom break. The trip felt like years, so it goes without saying that arriving at home was a glorious experience. I never appreciate my home as much as I do when returning from travels. It reminds me of all the aspects I take for granted. The trip was fun, but it was definitely time to return, and I’m so glad to not be stuck in a car any longer.
Sunday, May 31
Today is yet another birthday in the Rudolph household. Andrew turned eighteen today. I’m now the oldest “kid” in the family; my older siblings are all legally adults now. That’s astounding to think about.
I drove to Allerton to run today, and I’ve never seen it swarming with this many people. There were pedestrians and cars everywhere; it was hard to find a parking spot! People of every age, mask or no mask, were crawling along the trails.
To be honest, there were too many people. There wasn’t enough room to run without bumping into others every five minutes or so. However, the muddy parts of the trails fended people off. Nobody wanted to hike through giant puddles and slippery mud, so that’s where I completed most of my run.