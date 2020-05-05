Monday, April 27
Today was pretty busy. Running and homework seem to give my day a purpose. I don’t know if it’s just me, but I like my days to feel like they have a clear purpose or a reason for them to exist. I like to wake up knowing that something needs to be accomplished.
After dinner, Karenna decided that she wanted to teach the family how to do a dance she learned last summer at vacation bible school. She clumsily went through the movements she remembered as she sang the lyrics loudly and proudly. Eventually, we formed a circle, replicating the “dance moves” she exhibited and singing the chorus at the top of our lungs.
There was an indescribable air of connectivity and love that filled the room as we all punched the air shouting about how God is good. The pure amusement of singing and dancing with a silly younger sister made me forget my worries.
Every summer, I volunteer at the Methodist Church Vacation Bible School. I love playing with the little kids and teaching them. I know there’s a good chance it will be cancelled this year. Tonight made me realize that, even if it does, I don’t need to worry. There will be a multitude of opportunities to work with and teach children throughout my life, starting in my own home.
Tuesday, April 28
At around two in the morning, the power in my house went out. None of us could figure out why. I woke up immediately at the sound of my fan turning off. I spent a long time sitting in bed, worrying about how I would finish homework if my computer died.
Thankfully, power returned after about twenty minutes. I can’t imagine what a day in quarantine without power would be like.
It actually felt like a nice summer day! It was the perfect temperature, in my opinion. Also, my grandma sent the family some books from her house, making the day even better. Now, there’s a stack of twenty nine extra books sitting in my room. To say I am grateful would be an understatement.
Wednesday, April 29
It seems like every sunny day must be succeeded by a rainy one. Every time it rains, I start to despise rain more and more. I think that’s because sunny days bring back fun memories from other years. Warm weather is correlated with the freedom and merriment of summer.
Normally, at this time of the year, summer is all I can think about. May is almost here, and I know that I’m finally in the home stretch. Summer is the prize for working hard all school year. Once May begins, my eyes are fixed on that prize at all times. The solution to any of my problems is summer.
I know that won’t be the case this year. Many aspects of summer are already here. I don’t have to wake up early or physically go to school. I still have work to do, but I know most of my friends are thankful for homework to keep them from boredom. At least I can still look forward to warmer temperatures.
Thursday, April 30
The wind was a nightmare today. I made the mistake of running on a long, straight road for about a mile of my run. The wind was fierce, and it felt like it was doing everything in its power to keep me from pushing on.
Every time I reached a hill, I told myself that the end of the road was right on top. If I could persevere for one more hill, then I would reach the end and be able to turn around. With the wind persistently ploughing me down, it was disappointing to finish another hill with the end still far away.
This scenario isn’t very different from the quarantine. Every week, I hear news about how this is the worst of it, the peak, and then things will get better. I get through each week, hoping that it really is the peak. But when the week arrives at its finish, there’s still no end in sight. Now there’s even news about another wave hitting in the fall.
However, I know that this isn’t a lost battle. As long and uncomfortable as it was, I eventually did hit the
end of the road. I was able to turn around and glide down all of the hills with the wind on my side, helping me. I trust that the same will happen for the disease. Eventually, we can turn away from it and, hopefully, never have to look back.
Friday, May 1
May is finally here! March felt like 100 years, but April zoomed by. Today’s weather was everything that a spring day should be. Not too hot, not too cold. Just sunny and warm.
One thing my family has taken to is watching war movies. My dad and oldest brother have always loved them, and now they’re introducing them to me and my younger siblings. It’s the perfect way for some of them to learn about history in an entertaining way.
As summer draws nearer, I can only hope that it will hold the same promises as every other year. If quarantine ends on June 1, then normal life can be restored, and all the social aspects of summer can be enjoyed.
Saturday, May 2
It’s a weird time when the biggest social event of the day is a Country Market run. About five of us went to grab some ice cream in the evening, partially as a chance to get out of the house. Since we don’t often leave to go to public places, we don’t have very many masks at my house. Thus, we improvised. If anybody saw a boy wearing a Spiderman mask to County Market, that was my brother, Thaddeus. He attracted a lot of looks, but the mask did its job.
Earlier this evening, there was a vicious and incredibly entertaining game of two on two. It’s so rare that my younger brothers get a chance to play games with the college-aged ones. Timothy, being a West Point cadet, doesn’t get to be at home as much as a regular college student. I know that my little brothers really look up to him, so it’s nice that they get this time to interact with each other. There’s no better way to bond than by sinking threes in each other’s faces and egging each other on.
Sunday, May 3
I can’t wait for Allerton to open tomorrow. I miss running there, something that we did as a team all the time during cross country and over the summer.
One of my good friends, Cora, made chocolate chip cookies today, and she always sets some aside for me. If that doesn’t say true friendship, then I don’t know what does. Cookies make quarantine 100 times better. To be honest, cookies make just about anything 100 times better.
The weather has started perking up, and I can’t help but feel optimistic about the summer. The
temperatures are following the same pattern that they do every year, and it makes everything seem more regular, as if all of this will be over soon.