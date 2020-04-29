Monticello High School student Clara Rudolph once again shares the trials, tribulations and triumphs of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank her for sharing for a fifth straight week.
Monday, April 20
I know that most people are finding quarantine frustrating due to the lack of interaction with others, but I think I’m having the opposite problem. My house is crammed with eleven people, and I don’t even have a bedroom to retreat to. There isn’t a place where I can focus or relax without noise.
Lately, I’ve taken to retreating outside for peace. My younger brother is always in the front yard, dribbling a basketball, so that won’t do. Instead, I slip out quietly through the door to the back porch and walk down all of the stairs. On the last step, I can no longer be seen from the kitchen windows.
It’s a nice spot, but there are some drawbacks. The wind can be a hassle at times. Also, since the spot is outside, I’m in the sun all day. This might work for some, but I happen to be quite talented at getting sunburnt, even while wearing sunscreen.
I often get annoyed at the lack of solace in my household, but I have to remind myself that I would rather be stuck in a house with my family than not get to see them at all. My siblings might pester me endlessly, but I’d rather have it that way than be an only child.
Tuesday, April 21
A few days ago, my sister had a playing test on her flute for her band class. I listened to her play, and to be honest, it made me miss playing music. I haven’t played since eighth grade. I grabbed my old flute and found that I remember more than I thought.
It felt like a friend that I hadn’t seen in a long time. I don’t think I would ever have had time to play around with music during a normal school year. With the constant juggle between sports, academics, and clubs, I didn’t really have any free time.
Now, I have an ample amount of free time. I can do things that wouldn’t be deemed as “productive”. I have this funny habit of only doing “productive” things during the school year. I wouldn’t dream of having time to paint my sister’s nails, play basketball with my brother, or revisit the flute. I now realize how valuable time can be. I hope I can remember that even when the quarantine is over.
Wednesday, April 22
I finished my book series today. I know that a lot of people, myself included, have turned to Netflix or books to occupy their time. This, of course, helps to stave off boredom. However, I think there may be more to it.
If I can wholly immerse myself into another story, then I don’t have to focus on reality. Whether it’s a Netflix show, an old movie, or a good book, I’m not focused on the real world. I don’t have to think about pandemics or quarantines. Instead, I get to watch a character overcome their problems.
I don’t have the control that I would normally have over my daily life. I can’t beat the virus single handedly. Characters, though, can face their challenges and beat them. If their problems are big enough or enticing enough, I may just forget about my own life for a little bit.
I know that a lot of my friends have found themselves engrossed in shows. I divert myself with books. The worst feeling in the world is finishing a series, whether it’s written or televised.
Thursday, April 23
Quarantine has now been extended until June 1. May is a month that is about to feel like two years. The last week of May will be summer vacation, but that means that students will have even less to do.
It’s so hard to get accustomed to this different pace of life because I’m so used to being productive. Now, every time I sit down to watch a movie, my mind does a thorough scan of everything that needs to be done. Surely there’s something I forgot. Every time I open a book, I have to think about all of my homework, even though none of it is due until Friday. Just in case.
Life is normally a chaotic balance of hectic schedules. I would write lists of tasks that needed to be completed, what order in which to do them, and how long it should take, so that I could maximize my time. Those habits are like a pair of comfortable shoes, and it’s hard to break new shoes in.
Friday, April 24
I think that boredom leads to inspiration, which can lead to the strangest forms of productivity. One of my best friends created a fun quiz on BuzzFeed. My sister has been writing daily on a story idea. Another friend of mine has been baking new treats. My mom has been both writing and baking more often. I’ve been finding fitness workouts online to challenge myself.
It’s almost like this is a test. What would you do if you were suddenly given an incredible amount of time? Some people are content to sit and watch TV all day, but some people really use this time to their advantage. There’s definitely a time and place for TV, although that time has significantly decreased due to the lack of sports to watch.
However, I’m really impressed by the people all around me who have decided to try new forms of productivity. It might not be getting school work done, but they’re still getting other types of work done. That work could become just as important in the future.
Saturday, April 25
It rained all day long. Every so often, I would glance hopefully at the window, but I could already hear the steady pattern of raindrops pattering against the window. I kept assuring myself that the sun would fight through the clouds and show itself at some point. It didn’t.
The day was much more dull being cooped up inside. However, I resolved that when I do my long run tomorrow, I’m going to run through every single puddle. There’s no point in trying to avoid them. Running through one puddle ruins your shoes. Splashing in all of them can be a fun time.
It’s more important now than ever to be able to play what Eleanor Porter’s Pollyanna famously called “The Glad Game”. I can’t control the pouring rain, but I’m going to make the most of it. There are tiny nuggets of joy and gratitude woven in every day. Most people just overlook them. Now that I have the time, I’m going to start looking more closely for them.
Sunday, April 26
It’s crazy how normal this situation is becoming. Not going to school. Doing homework online. Hearing the familiar crash of metal as my oldest brother lifts weights in the basement with his loud music blaring. Having all eleven of us around one table. These have all grown on me.
I was reading a novel entitled My Enemy’s Cradle, by Sara Young, this morning. When referring to WWII, one girl states, “When I try to remember what it was like before, I can’t. It hasn’t even been two years. And when I try to imagine what it would be like to have the war over, I can’t do that, either.”
I don’t think that anybody has reached this point yet, but could it become that way? If this quarantine drags on over the summer and into the fall, would people start to think this way? Will my four year old sister not remember the world we used to live in? It’s a scary thought.
