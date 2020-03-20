Kirby Medical Center, Dewitt-Piatt Health Department, and Piatt County Emergency Management Agency continue to maintain collaborative, regular, daily communication regarding coronavirus, COVID-19.
As always, know that we are all working very hard to assure the health and safety of all. Area residents can take many steps to help prevent the spread of illness, including COVID-19.
We are receiving updates for guidance and management of COVID-19 on a regular basis and we would like to share this valuable information. We need your assistance in this journey.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Guidelines as of March 19, 2020:
Stay home as much as possible.
Hand Hygiene and social distancing remain to be the best prevention.
IDPH is not testing persons with mild illness who can safely be managed at home. Currently, testing is done only for severely ill hospitalized patients or vulnerable populations living in a group setting.
Most illness caused by COVID-19 is mild and will not change how your doctor takes care of you. If you do not feel better in 3-4 days, contact your provider.
Symptoms include new onset of fever of 100.4 or greater, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat, that cannot be attributed to an underlying or previously recognized condition.
If you think you have COVID-19 and the illness is mild, and you are not elderly, or with an underlying health condition or concern, you do not need to see your doctor and you do not need to be tested. This will minimize possible exposure to healthcare workers, patients, and the public.
Avoid the Emergency Room and other places you seek healthcare if you are not severely ill, unless your doctor advises otherwise.
If you have a respiratory illness, stay home for 7 days after your symptoms started and for 3 days after your fever has stopped, without the use of fever-reducing drugs, and your cough or sore throat symptoms have improved (whichever is longer).
For employers
Please don’t send employees for COVID-19 testing as a condition of your return to work policy. Persons with mild illness are not being tested, as described above. Please also follow these guidelines for asking employees to obtain a physician’s note for returning to work. As above, we are asking persons to avoid healthcare locations if not severely ill.
Illinoisans can dial 1-800-889-3931 24/7. Email – DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV to get questions answered.