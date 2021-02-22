A lack of inventory is prompting the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department to prioritize second doses of COVID-19 vaccines at clinics this week.
It is also prompting the department to ask lower-risk residents who have first dose appointments to reschedule.
“If you have scheduled a first dose appointment and are not considered vulnerable and age 65 or older, please consider cancelling your appointment this week,” health department administrator Dave Remmert said.
Cancellations should be emailed to the health department at dremmert@dewittpiatthealth.com.
Remmert said doses scheduled for delivery last week have not arrived, which may make it impossible to keep up with the current pace of vaccinating 1,650 people per week.
Remmert added that this week's scheduled delivery is just 200 doses, with 300 anticipated next week. He hopes the late shipments arrive on Tuesday.
“We will be unable to maintain our current pace. As such, we will not be able to load any additional SignUpGenius links for new appointment slots until more vaccine becomes available,” he said.
When clinics resume and appointments are being taken, SignUpGenius links will be posted at www.dewittpiatthealth.com.
Clinics are not being cancelled this week unless the department does not get any new shipments of the vaccine, Remmert said.