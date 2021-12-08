New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, according to the latest weekly report from the DeWitt-Piatt/Bi-County Health Department, with the number of new cases nearing a record high for a single week.
“Active cases are growing exponentially over the past several weeks,” said health department administrator David Remmert.
The bi-county total of active cases entering this week was 195, compared to 162 the week before and 141 the week before that.
“Our contact tracing functions are ramping back up. While we re-focus our efforts on contact tracing, please expect a delay in response time. Both DeWitt and Piatt County are on the state warning list for COVID-19. Incidence rates remain very high,” Remmert added.
New cases also increased the week ending Sunday, Dec. 5. In DeWitt County there were 91 new cases reported, compared to 61 and 69 the previous two weeks. For the pandemic, DeWitt County has recorded 2,470 cases, including 35 deaths.
Piatt County had 117 new cases last week, compared to 79 and 34 the previous two weeks. The total for Piatt County is 2,402 cases, including 14 deaths.
The 208 total for new cases in the two counties in the most recent health department report is getting close to the highest local COVID week on record, which was 253 during a week in November of 2020.
There is also concern about the new Omicron variant, which was detected in Illinois this week.
“Vaccination remains the best option to protect oneself against COVID-19,” Remmert said.
“As scientists scramble to understand fully the effect of vaccination status on the new Omicron variant, we have recent information from Pfizer suggesting that booster shots can help protect against the new Omicron variant.
“In addition, 'breakthrough' cases are happening. In those rare incidents where a breakthrough case occurs, they tend to be less severe due to the vaccination status of the individual.”
Vaccinations are still being offered at the health department offices and through local pharmacies, as well as at state-sponsored clinics in the area.
The most recent new cases by town:
DeWitt Couty, 91 new cases
— Clinton, 53
— Farmer City, 24
— Waynesville, 5
— DeWitt, 3
— Wapella, 3
— Weldon, 3
Piatt County, 117 new cases
— Monticello, 62
— Bement, 13
— Cerro Gordo, 12
— Mansfield, 11
— Hammond, 6
— DeLand, 5
— White Heath, 4
— La Place, 2
— Atwood, 1
— Pierson Station, 1