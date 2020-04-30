A Piatt County committee meeting Tuesday started with County Board Chairman Ray Spencer chastising the EMA director in regards to his claim submitting process, continued with Mike Holmes defending his position and responding that Spencer had turned the meeting into “a bunch of crap,” and ended with an assistant state's attorney accusing the county board chair of using a public forum to inappropriately address a personnel issue.
That was all accomplished in a mere 16 minutes, but the session did not include the paying of claims turned in by the emergency management agency a week prior.
Just as he had stated a week earlier, Spencer said claims would not be paid unless a receipt was included, not just a credit card statement that he said “batched” purchases without necessary detail.
“Typically the claim is matched to a receipt, invoice or other demand for payment to present the validity of the claim and a recognition of a specific fund and available balance for payment,” said Spencer. “These are standard practices that are used in government to assure the public is
aware and may question claims, and also allow for auditing and fraud prevention.”
Spencer also expressed his opinion that “fuel should be purchased in the county,” instead of in Tuscola, where Holmes lives. The county board chairman also questioned several meals claims, saying they should only be paid by the county when in association with work training and meetings.
Holmes said the charges were in association with work, except for one Pizza Hut bill that was mistakenly charged to the county credit card. He said that would be repaid to the county.
“These food purchases you speak of, we have a regional meeting and we have a potluck, and I have food I buy for that potluck,” said Holmes in response to a $34.73 charge made at the Tuscola IGA in February. “That comes out of my budget.”
“The House of Gyros in Decatur ($20.45 on Jan. 24) is on the way back from the Springfield State Emergency Operations Center, where I spent all day,” he continued.
A per diem was “understood” when he worked out of town or was traveling, Holmes told the committee.
“It wasn't understood by me. I didn't know that,” said Spencer.
“I don't know what you understand, Ray,” responded Holmes. “'Cause none of this is written down. Absolutely none of this is written down, and what you have turned this meeting into tonight is some kind of disciplinary meeting, and this is a bunch of crap.”
The credit card charges were for February and March. Holmes said he followed the same process that has been used for his two years as EMA director, and noted that, by county code, certain procedures can be suspended in times of emergency, like the current COVID-19 crisis.
The bills had been first presented on April 21 to the committee, which declined to approve a majority of them without receipts.
Spencer questioned some of those charges, mostly the food and fuel purchases, and said at the committee meeting that in the future, if there are no receipts provided the county could choose to revoke the credit card.
“All credit card charges must be accompanied by a receipt. In the absence of a formal county policy making the card holder responsible for unauthorized charges, and assuming the claim is deemed to be a legitimate expense, the county's recourse is to deduct the charges from existing funds within the department, and suspend all further use of the credit card until the matter is resolved,” said Spencer.
The county board chairman added his feeling that the board and EMA committee had “lost confidence” in Holmes, but Piatt County Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Dobson claimed that is not the stance of community officials, reading into the record an email sent by Kirby Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Moss to Holmes.
“I want to thank you for all you are doing for the county, and for all of us. You are very knowledgeable of your position and so aware of the needs in a situation such as this. It is great working with you,” said Moss. “You are definitely making a difference, and it is greatly appreciated. I am so glad we're on the same team.”
Dobson also noted that Spencer was the only one to say publicly he had lost confidence in the EMA director.
“You need to have that clear for the record that is your opinion. I didn't hear Mr. (Shannon) Carroll (a committee member) say that, I didn't hear any other county board member say that, and quite frankly, if that is the opinion of every one of the six of you, you are all out of touch with your constituents,” said Dobson.
“I don't understand why you're (Spencer) bringing up a personnel matter when we're just lucky we're not sick, and basically it's because of Mike Holmes that we don't have those problems,” said Dobson.
Tuesday's meeting was another chapter in the disconnect between the county board and Holmes and the State's Attorney's office that surfaced during budget talks last fall. In March, State's Attorney Dana Rhoades filed a complaint against the county board, saying the EMA needed more funds to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. That complaint was dropped after the county board on April 6 approved $36,188 in additional funding for the emergency management agency.