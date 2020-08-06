The Piatt County Emergency Management Agency would like to make local taxing bodies, nonprofits and religious organizations aware of the opportunity to recoup funds spent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds spent on overtime costs, personal protective equipment (PPE), testing supplies/equipment, housing assistance, food distribution or other emergency protective measures associated with the COVID-19 response are reimbursable under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) program.
Applications can be submitted online and resources through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) are available to guide applicants through the reimbursement process.
“There are currently 65 taxing bodies within Piatt County that have not applied for the PA program. This number does not include nonprofits and religious organizations that may be eligible as well. We do not want anyone to be left behind in the recovery process,” said Holmes.
“This funding mechanism is an economic lifeline for communities large and small.” Public Assistance (PA) is available to local taxing bodies in all 102 counties in Illinois. Under the guidelines of the PA program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed up to 75 percent of eligible costs for emergency protective measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to note that the Public Assistance program does not reimburse for lost wages or revenue as a result of the pandemic.
Applicant briefings are currently underway and provide an overview of the program requirements and instructions for completing the required application forms. Previously recorded webinars can be found on the IEMA website to help guide applicants through this process at their convenience.
Below is an example of eligible applicants under the FEMA Public Assistance Program. For more information, contact Mike Holmes at 217.762.9482 or by email at m.holmes@piatt.gov.
Eligible Applicants – Public Authorities
–Counties
–Airport Authorities
–Municipalities
–Public Housing Authorities
–Cities
–Public Transportation Authorities
–Townships
–Agencies of Local Governments
–Public School Districts
–Special Districts Established Under State Law
–Community Colleges
–Water, Sewer Authorities
–Regional Councils of Government
–Other Political Subdivisions of the State
Eligible Applicants – Private Non-Profits
–Animal Control Services
–Houses of Worship
–Assisted Living
–Libraries
–Child Care
–Low Income Housing
–Community Center
–Medical Care Facility
–Custodial Care
–Facility Private Colleges
–Day Care (Access and Functional Needs)
–Rehabilitation Facility
–Domestic Violence Services
–Residential Services
–Emergency Care Facilities
–Senior Citizen Center
–Emergency Services
–Shelter Workshop
–Food Assistance
–Programs Utilities
–Health and Safety Services