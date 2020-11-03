The Monticello Area Education Foundation has donated $20,000 to Kirby Medical Center to provide additional rapid COVID tests for students and faculty at Piatt County area schools.
Before the rapid test program, which began on Oct. 12, those sent home with a single COVID-19 symptom would need to quarantine up to 10 days before returning to school.The quicker testing cuts that down to about a day if a person tests negative.
“It was a very natural topic to discuss during our (Oct. 14) meeting since everyone has been impacted in some form by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sara Wade, the food and nutrition services director at Kirby and current President of the MAEF.
(School Super-intendent) Dr. (Vic) Zimmerman shared a few attendance challenges that the district has experienced so far with delayed results (from other testing sites) and the impact the delays have on not only the student, but the entire family of the student,” said Wade, saying it previously resulted in up to eight days of school missed by not only the person showing the symptoms, but all close contacts including family members.
“The ability to provide same-day or next-day results with KMC preserves effective functioning of the schools, allows students to remain focused on learning, and families connected to faculty members and students the peace of mind that they are supported in during this pandemic,” she said.
“This donation is something that we can really focus on to strengthen our communities and be very proud of in a time when there are so many distractions,” added Wade.
Hospital officials say the rapid test program has provided 35 to 40 tests per week to area students and staff. An initial $25,000 donation by the Kirby Foundation funded about 500 tests. The MAEF addition will double that amount, extending the number of tests that can be provided at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise.