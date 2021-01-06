Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now being given to residents and staff at area long-term care facilities. A total of 39 at Maple Point Supportive Living received the vaccine on Monday, and will get their second dose on Jan. 25.
“Staff and residents alike were very excited to receive the vaccine as they have been anxiously awaiting the end of this pandemic. Maple Point’s oldest resident, who is 99, happily received the vaccine,” said Piatt County Nursing Home Director Scott Porter.
Walgreens pharmacists Erin White and Kelly Smith administered the vaccine at Maple Point.
“Everyone is hopeful that we are one step closer to being able to be surrounded by our friends and family once again and bring an end to this pandemic,” added Porter.
He said vaccines are on hold at the nursing home because of the number of positive cases, 42 total among residents there since early December.
Still in group 1A
The state is following a priority as outlined by the National Academies of Science and Engineering and the National CDC when it comes to administering vaccines. The list includes the following phases:
Phase 1A – healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and staff.
Phase 1B – persons aged 75 and older, frontline essential workers as defined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and directed by the State of Illinois, sheltered populations, homeless/day programs, inmates.
Phase 1C – persons aged 16 to 59 years old with high-risk medical conditions, persons aged 65 to 74 years old, other essential workers.
Phase 2 (when larger numbers of vaccines are available). Possible groups could included, pending ACIP recommendations: The remainder of the population.