The number of new cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt and Piatt Counties continued a month-long decline last week.
DeWitt County registered 14 new cases for the week ending Oct. 17, down from 25 the week ending Oct. 10 and 32 the week before that.
Piatt County had 19 new cases, also down from 25 and 32 the previous two weeks, respectively.
According to the most recent health department report, active cases total 24, a decrease from 32 last week and 54 the week before that.
Neither county is on the state warning list for COVID-19, but their incidence rates are still considered “substantial” by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Vaccines are available through the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, as well as Walgreens. Health Department Director David Remmert said booster shots are available for some Pfizer vaccines, and should be soon for Moderna.
“We are waiting on word about the expanded eligibility of Moderna booster shots,” Remmert said. “The FDA has approved the first stage of expanding eligibility for such additional doses, but another panel will provide final approval.”
DeWitt County has totaled 2,063 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 34 deaths. Piatt County's total is 2,041 and 14 deaths.
The newest cases by town:
DeWitt County, 14 new cases
— Farmer City, 6
— Clinton, 2
— Waynesville, 2
— Weldon, 2
— Kenney, 1
— Maroa, 1
Piatt County, 19 new cases
— Monticello, 8
— Atwood, 5
— Hammond, 3
— Bement 2
— Cerro Gordo, 1