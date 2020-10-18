Monticello High School students will all learn remotely this week after the district was informed that three students there have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It is apparent that these cases may lead to multiple close contacts resulting in a required quarantine of other students. Contact tracing by Dewitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department is ongoing. In an abundance of caution while we are awaiting contact tracing to be completed by Dewitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, Monticello High School will go to 100 percent remote learning for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 23,” School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said in an email to parents.
He also encouraged families to stay sheltered as much as possible to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus.
“While COVID cases are spiking in the area, please reconsider attending social events where multiple individuals may be congregating in groups without maintaining social distancing or without wearing masks,” he said.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported 16 positive tests of COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday in Piatt County, including four each in Monticello and White Heath. Between Tuesday and Friday there were 24 new cases in Piatt County and 33 in DeWitt County, boosting the number of active cases to 39 in Piatt and 71 in DeWitt County. There are five hospitalized in the bi-county area, four of them in DeWitt County.
School info
Additional information for Monticello High School for the remote learning week of Oct. 19-23:
Meals
Distribution day for high school students is Tuesday, Oct. 20 outside MHS cafeteria from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Parents need to sign up in advance for lunch/breakfast pickup. Breakfast and lunch for the week will be included in each distribution. The deadline to sign up is 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. https://forms.gle/SrxD52NnCnhyGdCcA
Extracurriculars
All out-of-season extracurricular activities are suspended until further notice. In-season extracurricular activities are suspended until contact tracing has been completed at Monticello High School. Information regarding specific activities as well as resuming extracurricular activities will be forthcoming.
MHS remote learning schedule
All students, in-person and at home learners, will follow the schedule below.
M, T, W, TH: Office hours by appointment - 8:00 – 11:00a.m. and 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday and Wednesday are ‘A’ Days
A1 11:30 - 12:45
A4 1:00 - 2:15
Tuesday and Thursday are ‘B’ Days
B1 11:30 - 12:45
B3 1:00 - 2:15
Friday: Remote planning for Teachers.Office hours by appointment daily
Symptoms
Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, diarrhea, muscle aches, loss of sense of taste or smell, fatigue, and shortness of breath, among others. Those who develop symptoms should contact their doctor and ask if anyone at the home needs to be evaluated. Testing should not be performed until at least three days after exposure to a person with COVID-19.
Until symptoms resolve, please avoid contact with others who have not had COVID-19. Do not attend school, day care, work, parties or other gatherings.
Further questions can be referred to the health department at 217-762-7911.