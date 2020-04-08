Monticello native Mark Doerr finds himself in the center of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, as he is now a resident of New York. We asked him to share some things about how life has changed because of COVID-19.
Q. What is your connection to Piatt County? How long did you live/work in Piatt County?
Doerr: I grew up in and lived in Monticello my whole life until college. I went to Monticello schools all the way through high school.
My parents lived there until last year when they moved to Florida full-time. Two of my sisters live in Monticello and my another sister lives in Bloomington. And I have great friends there. Central Illinois is always a part of me; it is a great place.
Q. What took you to New York, and how long have you lived there? Where do you live?
A. I moved here for grad school in 2008. I have been here pretty much ever since. My wife and I met here, and we moved to Chicago for about a year and a half but quickly came back to New York. We missed it. We now live in Greenwich Village in Manhattan.
Q. What has it been like where you are during the coronavirus outbreak?
A. It is surreal. Half of all humanity is under a lockdown order right now, and sometimes it feels like half of humanity lives here. But now New York City streets are barren. There are hardly any taxis and very few people. There is a scene in the movie “Vanilla Sky” where Tom Cruise is having a nightmare, running through an empty Times Square. That's what it feels like.
New Yorkers, like Central Illinoisans, are hearty and adaptable. Everyone I know is powering through working from home if they can. I work in law and right now all of the courts are closed — so it isn't business as usual, but I am heartened by everyone's eagerness to keep calm and carry on with work as usual. We are very fortunate to be able to work from home — many, many people here and elsewhere rely on restaurants, bars, stores, and even Broadway or comedy and music clubs to make a living, but they aren't able to work right now. Community groups have set up funds to help those folks get through this shut down.
The grocery store workers and delivery people are the lifeblood of life here. They are quite literally keeping us alive. Takeout and delivery from restaurants is the main way people here eat usually — many of the restaurants are staying open for takeout and delivery (including booze!) so it's been an adventure for people to explore new restaurants and find little daily joys in new experiences. And a lot of people are rediscovering their ability to actually make dinner at home.
It's weird but also inspiring. Hundreds of healthcare workers from across the country heeded the mayor's call for help and came here, at great personal risk, to help staff hospitals and ambulances in the city.
They are heroes. Every night at 7 p.m. people open their windows and clap and cheer for all of the essential workers who are keeping us going while we are all holed up inside.
Q. Have you isolated? For how long? Are you going out at all?
A. I have been self-isolated since March 9, before the shelter-in-place order was made. So I am a month into this. It is astounding. My wife (Megan) and I have left our home four times in that period. We are mentally prepared for another month, at least.
It is a challenge bunkering down in a New York City apartment. The tight quarters can be a challenge. It is a blessing that my wife and I like each other. The main activity here usually is to meet friends and go out to a cafe, bar, restaurant, or some of the wonderful parks and museums. But we can't do that. So one of the challenges for New Yorkers is to figure out what to do with themselves at home.
Q. From a distance, it looks bad where you are. How bad is it?
A. It is bad. The daily reports about new hospitalizations and deaths is tragic and frightful. Being here, with the hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed, it is scary thinking that any injury or illness — a broken ankle, food poisoning, the regular flu — is possibly deadly if it requires a hospital stay.
The healthcare workers I know are deeply concerned that we are not prepared for what's to come. This week (I'm writing this on April 6) is expected to be the worst so far. But the extraordinary social distancing measures that we are taking appear to be working. This weekend the new hospitalization numbers decreased dramatically. We don't know if that's an anomaly or a trend, but we are hopeful that we may be nearing the plateau of new cases.
Q. What can we expect in upcoming weeks?
A. What we are experiencing here now is probably the near future for you. I don't think anywhere is immune. The concern is to not overwhelm the hospitals. Monticello doesn't have 9 million people in it, but it also doesn't have the same hospital capacity. So how many COVID-19 cases will it take to overwhelm Kirby and Carle? How many ambulances are available to pick you up if you fall ill? And if some of the wonderful doctors and nurses get sick, too, who is left to treat people? That's the worry.
I'm not saying this to cause fear, I'm saying it because that's the reality of all the drastic steps we all are taking to save our healthcare system and to save each other. It is such a simple thing — not leaving your home — but it's also heroic. Truly.
So expect to stay home, please. Of course you can leave your house and do outside activities — from a proper social distance. But things like going to the store, pharmacy, and bank should be kept to an absolute minimum. We have gone to the grocery store only twice, and we felt very aware of how small the space is. We shoppers all did our best to give each other space, but that isn't always possible in a small Manhattan grocery store. I know that it can feel the same in, say, County Market if the store is busy.
I also expect that people will start wearing a medical mask when they are out and expect to encounter others. It feels so bizarre. You feel like you're hiding something or that you'll scare others, or that you're keeping space from others in your community, including your friends. But we've been following public health guidance and are wearing masks when we (rarely) leave our home. It won't be permanent, but it's the right thing to do to keep others from getting sick and to protect yourself.
Q. What advice would you give Illinoisans on how best to handle this?
A. There are many daily beauties to be discovered, even in these astounding circumstances. We stood outside for some moments this weekend and we were treated to a cacophony of bird songs, in the middle of Manhattan! And without the daily army of taxis and ubers and lyfts and commuters on the streets, the air here feels like the Monticello countryside. When we walk down the street, all the neighbors give each other that friendly, Midwestern wave that says "we're in this together."
So I encourage Illinoisans to do the same. Look for the daily joys — in being with your family, in enjoying a moment of quiet outdoors, of walking through your community (at the right distance), and reconnecting with friends near and far, even if it's over Zoom or Facetime. Go and enjoy Allerton, if you are able. There may be a long haul ahead, so it's important to show gratitude for all the daily wonders that surround us.
Q. Do you think our precautions — as a state and a country — have gone far enough? Too far?
A. We need a coordinated response as a country. The virus knows no borders or county lines. The big states are way ahead of this than the smaller states. Just because states like California, Illinois, New York, and Washington were hit hard and early, doesn't mean that elsewhere is immune. I know that other places aren't as dense as New York City, but density has affected how quickly the virus has spread, not how far itwill spread.
Again, we all have one mission as a community: to save the healthcare system from being overwhelmed so that healthcare givers can save lives The collateral effects of overwhelming the hospitals would be devastating. The longer that states wait to impose restrictions, the longer this is going to last and the steeper the "curve" will be. Right now, all the people getting admitted to a New York hospital were likely infected 5 to 10 days ago. So right now there are countless people in places without adequate restrictions who are being infected and spreading it. Those chickens will come home to roost, I fear.
This is all astounding, of course — putting daily life on pause and shutting down large portions of the economy. But ignoring the reality of this pandemic will not make it better, only worse. I hope that everyone takes this as seriously as possible regardless of what conflicting messages may be emanating from some sources.
Q. Do you have anything else to add?
A. I'm eternally grateful to all the folks out there who are putting themselves at daily risk to keep our communities alive, to feed people, to keep them safe, to treat the sick, and to keep us informed. It's times like this that it's impossible to ignore how valuable and essential all our public service and frontline workers are for our civilization. They're remarkable and I hope they know how appreciated they all are.
Also: please stay home, and please wear a mask when you go out. I wish everyone back home all the best.
Thank you! Stay safe!!